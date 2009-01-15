EU states criticised for human rights violations

Human rights violations in counterterrorism measures, poor detention conditions and curbs on freedom of expression and the right to privacy are the among the key concerns in a new report on human rights issues in Europe.\n \n"Migration and asylum policies remain focused on keeping irregular migrants, including children, out of the EU and removing those who are present rather than ensuring their rights are protected. Racist and xenophobic incidents and policies, particularly affecting the Roma...
