euobserver
Less than 30 percent of Croats think their country's EU membership would be beneficial. (Photo: turist.hr)

Only a third of Croats enthusiastic for EU membership

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Citizens from the western Balkans have mixed feelings regarding their countries' EU future, with Kosovars and Albanians being particularly optimistic, but barely a third of Croats consider EU accession to be "a good thing," a new survey has shown.

While those living in Kosovo and Albania back their countries' EU integration almost unanimously (89% and 83% respectively), only 29 percent of Croats think Zagreb's EU membership would be beneficial, while 26 percent say it would be a bad thi...

EU Political
EU Political
