euobserver
Le Pen. The commission said countries where there is the most populism are not the ones that suffer the most austerity (Photo: RemiJDN)

EU politicians express concern over rise of far-right

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU leaders share responsibility for the rise in popularity of anti-European parties, the European Commission said Monday (23 April) but rejected the notion that austerity measures are contributing to the trend.

Speaking a day after Marine Le Pen's National Front party clocked up a record 17.9 percent of the vote in first round of French presidential elections in a campaign that focused on immigration, Brussels-bashing and single-currency-bashing, the commission said "more Europe" is nee...

