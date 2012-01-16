Greek haircut is necessary evil, EU commissioner says

The EU may have been wrong in asking private investors to write off Greek debt but it is too late to change track now, EU competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia has said.

The Spanish economist made the remarks at a debate hosted by the European Policy Centre, a Brussels-based think tank, on Monday (16 January) - two days before Greek negotiators were supposed to fly to Washington to restart talks on the so-called 'haircut.'

"It's being discussed at many levels if the very idea o...