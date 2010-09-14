MEPs wary of Barroso's 'project bond' proposal

Key MEPs in the debate on the EU's future multi-annual budget have poured cold water on commission plans for an EU 'project bond'.

Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso raised the issue during his 'State of the Union' speech in Strasbourg last week, describing how the creation of such a bond could be used to finance new European infrastructure projects.

But euro deputies from a newly created committee on the future of the multi-annual budget have questioned the scheme's merit...