Scotland's independence may prove a headache for the EU (Photo: UK government)

Pro-independence surge in Scotland

by Tom Gallagher,

Speculation has been rife ever since elections for Scotland's autonomous parliament on 5 May that the landslide obtained by the Scottish National Party (SNP) will create an unstoppable momentum leading to the break-up of the United Kingdom.

Committed support for the 304-year old Anglo-Scottish union is fading on both sides of the border.

On 8 May, all predictions were confounded when the SNP obtained an outright majority of Scottish seats, winning in all regions and among all so...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
