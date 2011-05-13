Pro-independence surge in Scotland

Speculation has been rife ever since elections for Scotland's autonomous parliament on 5 May that the landslide obtained by the Scottish National Party (SNP) will create an unstoppable momentum leading to the break-up of the United Kingdom.

Committed support for the 304-year old Anglo-Scottish union is fading on both sides of the border.

On 8 May, all predictions were confounded when the SNP obtained an outright majority of Scottish seats, winning in all regions and among all so...