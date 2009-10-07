Ad
euobserver
The European Parliament is keen to maintain the institutional power balance (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs pressure member states on diplomatic service

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

MEPs are rushing to establish the European Parliament's formal position on the union's fledgling diplomatic service amid fears that member states will create a body that is beyond democratic scrutiny and control.

Euro-deputies are keen to have the service attached to the European Commission and part of the overall community budget rather than an independent service only answerable to, and funded by, national governments.

A diplomatic service is one of the major innovations of the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The European Parliament is keen to maintain the institutional power balance (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections