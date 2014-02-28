Greek parliament abolishes list system ahead of EU vote

The Greek parliament on Thursday (27 February) approved a draft law introducing a series of amendments to regulations affecting the country's European and local elections to be held in May.
Modifications range from disenfranchising non-EU nationals in local elections, to changes in the European parliamentary elections voting procedure.
The main opposition party has lambasted the administration's moves as a "hopeless effort" to "avoid their coming defeat" at the European election...
