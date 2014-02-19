Croatian politicians chase coveted EP seats

With a monthly salary of €6,700 plus daily expenses, most Croatian citizens perceive employment as a Member of the European Parliament as one of the best paid, most coveted and most comfortable positions on offer in government service.

That is partly why there were 28 lists with 336 candidates in April 2013 when Croatians chose their MEPs for the first time.

There is likely to be even more candidates in this spring's European election.

After all the country has been engul...