Finnish election threatens Portugal rescue

Finnish politics has been transformed with the soaring success of the nationalist right in Sunday's general election.
The True Finns, a staunchly anti-EU and anti-immigration party saw their support skyrocket, from five seats in the last election to 39 on the back of almost a fifth of the country's voters.
On a 70 percent turnout, up from 68 percent in the 2007 vote, the conservative National Coalition Party drew the largest number of votes, with 20.4 percent. This endorsement giv...
