Schulz (r) wants to become the next European Commission president (Photo: europarl.euroopa.eu)

MEPs upset over Schulz's double role as president and candidate

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A majority of MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (16 April) said Martin Schulz must explain how he is able to run a campaign and fulfil his role as European Parliament President at the same time.

The outgoing leader was already under fire after he censored a paragraph critical of his stewardship in the budgetary control committee's discharge report earlier this month.

But MEPs on Wednesday in an article in the report are asking the centre-left chief to clarify the separation of task...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU parliament chief censors report criticising his actions
