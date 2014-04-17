MEPs upset over Schulz's double role as president and candidate

A majority of MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (16 April) said Martin Schulz must explain how he is able to run a campaign and fulfil his role as European Parliament President at the same time.

The outgoing leader was already under fire after he censored a paragraph critical of his stewardship in the budgetary control committee's discharge report earlier this month.

But MEPs on Wednesday in an article in the report are asking the centre-left chief to clarify the separation of task...