Romanian president close to re-election

Incumbent president Traian Basescu seems to have narrowly defeated centre-left leader Mircea Geoana in the Sunday (6 December) elections, preliminary results show.

"Together we have won! It is a beautiful night for the Romanian democracy. I was a bit nervous, I must say," Mr Geoana told fans as three out of the four exit polls indicated him in the lead with little over one percent ahead of Mr Basescu. The fourth said the result could still go either way.

Meanwhile, just a few hun...