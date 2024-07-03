PiS sticks with ECR amid rumours of ID migrating to new Orbán group

The Polish Law and Justice party (PiS) has opted to stay with the European Conservatives and Reformists group (ECR), despite Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán’s overtures.
After their constitutive meeting on Wednesday (3 July), ECR announced that PiS MEP Joachim Brudziński would co-chair the group, together with Nicola Procaccini from Brothers of Italy. EC...
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
