Former Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecski (L) and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán (R). Orbán's Fidesz and Morawiecski's PiS are closely aligned on most issues, but diverge on support for Ukraine. (Photo: KPRM)

Analysis

PiS sticks with ECR amid rumours of ID migrating to new Orbán group

by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

The Polish Law and Justice party (PiS) has opted to stay with the European Conservatives and Reformists group (ECR), despite Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán’s overtures.

After their constitutive meeting on Wednesday (3 July), ECR announced that PiS MEP Joachim Brudziński would co-chair the group, together with Nicola Procaccini from Brothers of Italy. EC...

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

