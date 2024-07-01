Ad
MEPs have from 4 to 16 July to do the maths on top-committee allocation (Photo: European Parliament)

Orbán in race to meet EU Parliament's top-jobs deadline

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Parliament (EP) is dividing up its internal top jobs, against a short deadline for new groups to jostle for position.

The most powerful of the parliament's 20 committees deal with the economy and the EU's €1 trillion budget: environment, industry, internal market, trade, economic affairs, development, regions, agriculture, and budgetary control. <...

