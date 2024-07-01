French first-round election outfall: what next?

France’s far-right National Rally (RN) party has secured a dominant position in the initial round of the country's impromptu parliamentary elections on Sunday (30 June).
According to pollsters' data, Marine Le Pen’s RN garnered approximately 33.2 percent of the vote. The leftwing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition captured around 28 percent, with president Emma...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
