EU on edge, as French election threatens disarray

On Sunday (30 June), France will head to the polls in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections, in a vote that will be watched with fear and trepidation across Europe.
A second round will follow on 7 July for candidates winning more than 12.5 percent, in an election that has stirred French politics to a frenzy since president Emmanuel Macron re...
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
