MEPs look for ways to defund far-right party

Members of the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee (Afco) have said they are not obliged to fund parties that don't respect the founding principles of the EU, in a hearing with representatives of the Alliance for Peace and Freedom on Thursday (9 February).
Hungarian MEP Gyorgy Schopflin said his centre-right EPP group was committed to freedom of speech, but not to funding parties that represent "ideas directly contrary to the EU".
"These are legitimate in term...
