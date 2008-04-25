EU treaty set to be examined by Czech and German courts

The Lisbon treaty is set to be examined to see if it breaches national laws in two member states, raising the risk that the 1 January 2009 deadline for the document to come into force across the EU will be delayed.

The Czech Senate on Thursday (24 April) voted in favour of asking the constitutional court to check whether the treaty is in line with Czech law.

Of the 70 senators present, 48 voted in favour of the move, four against and 18 abstained.

The senate will not take a ...