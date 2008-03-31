Ad
euobserver
The AKP portrays itself as a moderate, conservative, pro-Western party (Photo: EUobserver)

Top Turkish court considers ban on governing party

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova,

Turkey's constitutional court is expected to decide whether to accept a case aimed at shutting down the ruling centre-right Justice and Development Party (AK Party), accused by prosecutors of harbouring a hidden agenda to build an Islamist state.

Ahead of the deliberation scheduled for Monday (31 March), EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn has once again urged the court to "consider Turkey's long-term interests ... to be an important European democracy respecting all democratic princ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The AKP portrays itself as a moderate, conservative, pro-Western party (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections