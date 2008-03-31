Top Turkish court considers ban on governing party

Turkey's constitutional court is expected to decide whether to accept a case aimed at shutting down the ruling centre-right Justice and Development Party (AK Party), accused by prosecutors of harbouring a hidden agenda to build an Islamist state.

Ahead of the deliberation scheduled for Monday (31 March), EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn has once again urged the court to "consider Turkey's long-term interests ... to be an important European democracy respecting all democratic princ...