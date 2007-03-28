Ad
euobserver
The fraud concerns "millions" of euros, the Belgian prosecutor's office said (Photo: European Commission)

EU officials arrested following anti-corruption raid

One European Commission official and one European Parliament assistant were arrested on Wednesday (28 March) facing charges of corruption, in a scandal involving commission tenders for its delegation buildings in Albania and India.

The two, both of Italian nationality, were being held in custody by Belgian authorities following Belgian police raids of commission and parliament offices on Tuesday.

An Italian businessman living just outside Brussels was also arrested on Wednesday....

