EU trade chief ignores call to resign in corona-fiasco

EU trade chief Phil Hogan has ignored his national government's appeal to resign for flouting anti-coronavirus rules.

The Irish politician, who has been an EU commissioner since 2014, instead tried to weather the storm by issuing a profuse apology on Sunday (23 August).

"I wish to apologise fully and unreservedly," he said.

"I want, in particular, to apologise to the wonderful healthcare workers ... I am profoundly sorry," he added.

"I am extremely sorry ... I thus...