EU trade chief ignores call to resign in corona-fiasco

EU trade chief Phil Hogan has ignored his national government's appeal to resign for flouting anti-coronavirus rules.
The Irish politician, who has been an EU commissioner since 2014, instead tried to weather the storm by issuing a profuse apology on Sunday (23 August).
"I wish to apologise fully and unreservedly," he said.
"I want, in particular, to apologise to the wonderful healthcare workers ... I am profoundly sorry," he added.
"I am extremely sorry ... I thus...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
