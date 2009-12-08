Ad
euobserver
Tadic: The trade move will help to bring in foreign investors (Photo: European Commission)

EU lifts hurdle on Serbia's path to accession

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU foreign affairs ministers on Monday (7 December) removed restrictions against a trade agreement with Serbia after the Netherlands put aside objections related to Belgrade's performance on war crimes probes.

The agreement was signed in April 2008 and was never ratified due to the Dutch position, even though its terms were implemented internally by Serbia in a situation playing to the EU's financial advantage.

The Netherlands had taken a tough line on Belgrade's failure to ha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Tadic: The trade move will help to bring in foreign investors (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections