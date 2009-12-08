EU lifts hurdle on Serbia's path to accession

EU foreign affairs ministers on Monday (7 December) removed restrictions against a trade agreement with Serbia after the Netherlands put aside objections related to Belgrade's performance on war crimes probes.
The agreement was signed in April 2008 and was never ratified due to the Dutch position, even though its terms were implemented internally by Serbia in a situation playing to the EU's financial advantage.
The Netherlands had taken a tough line on Belgrade's failure to ha...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here