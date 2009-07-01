Ad
euobserver
Nigel Farage outlined the new party's anti-Lisbon Treaty stance (Photo: EUobserver)

New eurosceptic group to campaign against EU treaty in Irish referendum

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The Europe of Freedom and Democracy Group – the new eurosceptic party formerly known as the Independence-Democracy Group - announced its party name and political programme on Wednesday (1 July).

The new party of 30 MEPs also intends to campaign against the Lisbon Treaty in the second Irish referendum likely to be held this October, with the party's co-president, Nigel Farage of UKIP, laying down a strong marker at the party's first meeting in the European parliament.

"We will do...

euobserver

