Dr Who and the EU: Priorities for an independent Scotland

An independent Scotland would keep the BBC's Dr Who, the pound and the EU, although perhaps not in that order.

At least, that was the pitch from the country's first minister, Alec Salmond, as he unveiled his plans for Scottish independence on Tuesday (26 November).

Scotland will vote on whether to leave the UK in September 2014. That is the simple part. What would follow next looks like the sort of legal minefield that must already have lawyers salivating.

For one thing, th...