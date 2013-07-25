Ad
Heading back to growth? (Photo: Images of Money)

Eurozone edging towards economic recovery

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The eurozone appears to be edging towards economic recovery, according to data published on Wednesday (24 July).

Statistics firm Markit revealed that its purchasing managers' index (PMI), which measures economic conditions based on data from thousands of companies, hit its highest level in 18 months in July.

It rose to 50.4, up from 48.7 in June, driven by increased output from private sector companies in France and Germany. It is the first time that the index has cleared 50, whi...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

