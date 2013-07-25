Eurozone edging towards economic recovery

The eurozone appears to be edging towards economic recovery, according to data published on Wednesday (24 July).

Statistics firm Markit revealed that its purchasing managers' index (PMI), which measures economic conditions based on data from thousands of companies, hit its highest level in 18 months in July.

It rose to 50.4, up from 48.7 in June, driven by increased output from private sector companies in France and Germany. It is the first time that the index has cleared 50, whi...