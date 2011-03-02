EU court bans gender-based insurance prices

The EU's top court on Tuesday (1 March) ruled that basing insurance prices on the client's gender is discriminatory, a decision which is likely to make women pay more for their life and car accident policies.

"Taking the gender of the insured individual into account as a risk factor in insurance contracts constitutes discrimination," the court ruling reads.

The insurance industry had so far benefited from an exemption to EU gender equality rules, allowing it to use separate statis...