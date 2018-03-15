Ad
euobserver
'It was entirely predictable that a former commission president taking up a post with Goldman Sachs was likely to raise these serious public concerns," but Juncker (l) took no decision, Ombudsman O'Reilly said (Photo: European Commission)

Ombudsman blasts Commission over Barroso case

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission should "reassess" its former chief's move to Goldman Sachs and say clearly whether he can lobby the institution, the EU Ombudsman has said.

"Putting the matter to the ethics committee once more would demonstrate that the Commission has taken very seriously public concern over this affair and the damage done to the image of the EU institutions," said Emily O'Reilly.

In

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Commission defence of Barroso meeting leaves 'discrepancies'
Barrosogate and the revolt of public opinion
Katainen explains: My friend Barroso did not lobby me
Ombudsman asks for more details on Barroso case
'It was entirely predictable that a former commission president taking up a post with Goldman Sachs was likely to raise these serious public concerns," but Juncker (l) took no decision, Ombudsman O'Reilly said (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections