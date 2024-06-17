Security trumps climate in leaked EU 'strategic agenda'

Europe’s next strategic agenda looms behind EU leaders’ informal top jobs dinner on Monday (17 June).
With EU leaders approaching a deal on how to fill the vacancies for commission and council president and EU foreign affairs chief, focus will move onto their to-do list: outlining the EU's priorities for the next five years in the strategic agenda.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.