Ad
euobserver
Sikorski’s foreign policy agenda has helped bring Poland back to the European mainstream. But his government still faces the challenge of a deeply-polarised electorate, which calls into question whether Poland can lead defence and security in the EU (Photo: Polish government)

Opinion

Radosław Sikorski: Poland’s next president?

EU Political
Opinion
by Hugo Blewett-Mundy, Prague,

Poland will hold its presidential elections next year that could see the central European state take a new political direction. Andrzej Duda, the nationalist-conservative incumbent, is serving his final term. One figure in frontline Polish politics has emerged as a leading candidate who could replace him.

Radosław Sikorski struck a presidential tone when he sp...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinionOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Hugo Blewett-Mundy is a non-resident associate research fellow from the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy in Prague.

Related articles

Poland's rightwing PiS was economically redistributive. Is that a lesson for the left?
Tusk still faces serious internal challenges despite EU poll victory
Tusk's '100 days' promise on abortion - why has nothing happened?
Sikorski’s foreign policy agenda has helped bring Poland back to the European mainstream. But his government still faces the challenge of a deeply-polarised electorate, which calls into question whether Poland can lead defence and security in the EU (Photo: Polish government)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinionOpinion

Author Bio

Hugo Blewett-Mundy is a non-resident associate research fellow from the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy in Prague.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections