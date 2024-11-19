Radosław Sikorski: Poland’s next president?

Poland will hold its presidential elections next year that could see the central European state take a new political direction. Andrzej Duda, the nationalist-conservative incumbent, is serving his final term. One figure in frontline Polish politics has emerged as a leading candidate who could replace him.
Radosław Sikorski struck a presidential tone when he sp...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Hugo Blewett-Mundy is a non-resident associate research fellow from the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy in Prague.
Hugo Blewett-Mundy is a non-resident associate research fellow from the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy in Prague.