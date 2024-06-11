Ad
Donald Tusk’s KO party, which leads Poland’s ruling coalition, won a 37 percent share of the vote, gaining 20 seats in the European Parliament — and edging ahead of the PiS with 20 seats on a 36 percent (Photo: European Union)

Tusk still faces serious internal challenges despite EU poll victory

by Krzysztof Bobinski, Warsaw,

Poland’s Civic Coalition (KO) led by prime minister Donald Tusk won a symbolic victory at the weekend over the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) opposition in the European Parliament elections, but serious challenges still face the former European Council chief.

The centre-right Polish government continues to struggle to unravel the legacy of eight years of Pi...

Author Bio

Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

