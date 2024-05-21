Poland may be forced to 'wait for new president in 2025' to fully fix rule-of-law

Poland may need to wait until its current president Andrzej Duda is replaced in the middle of next year before pushing through bills to fully restore the rule of law in the country.
"The end of his [president] term is the middle of 2025," Adam Bodnar, Poland's justice minister, told EUobserver on Tuesday (21 May).
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
