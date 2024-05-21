Ad
euobserver
Poland's justice minister, Adam Bodnar (l) with EU commission vice president Věra Jourová (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Poland may be forced to 'wait for new president in 2025' to fully fix rule-of-law

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Poland may need to wait until its current president Andrzej Duda is replaced in the middle of next year before pushing through bills to fully restore the rule of law in the country.

"The end of his [president] term is the middle of 2025," Adam Bodnar, Poland's justice minister, told EUobserver on Tuesday (21 May).

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Kaczyński loses grip on Poland after eight years
Poland's defeated PiS are now playing the 'martyr' card
EU drops rule-of-law proceedings against Poland
Poland's justice minister, Adam Bodnar (l) with EU commission vice president Věra Jourová (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections