euobserver
Polish prime minister Donald Tusk and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in February after the release of Poland's EU funding was announced

EU drops rule-of-law proceedings against Poland

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Piet Ruig,

The EU Commission announced its intention to end its article 7 proceedings against Poland on Monday (6 May), stating that there was no longer a “no longer a clear risk of a serious breach of the rule of law in Poland.”

The decision, which awaits a final nod by the member states in the upcoming generals affairs council, formally marks the end of a seven-year b...

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

