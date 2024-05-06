EU drops rule-of-law proceedings against Poland

The EU Commission announced its intention to end its article 7 proceedings against Poland on Monday (6 May), stating that there was no longer a “no longer a clear risk of a serious breach of the rule of law in Poland.”
The decision, which awaits a final nod by the member states in the upcoming generals affairs council, formally marks the end of a seven-year b...
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
