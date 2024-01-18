Ad
The EU Commission blocked payments of post-Covid recovery funds, and delayed payment of cohesion funds, because Poland’s judicial system was no longer seen as independent (Photo: Daniel Kulinski)

Poland awaits EU-funds approval as Reynders visits Warsaw

by Krzysztof Bobinski, Warsaw,

Restoring the rule of law in Poland after Donald Tusk's Civic Platform-led democratic coalition's electoral victory last October marks a major challenge for the new Polish government — as the EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders will see on his visit to Warsaw on Friday (19 January).

The visit comes after a turbulent week when tens of thousands of supporters of the previous Catholic-nationalist Law & Justice (PiS) government demonst...

Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

