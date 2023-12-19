Houthi attacks on cargo ships risk regional conflict, says EU

Attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis risks destabilising the region, says the European Union.
"This is an unacceptable violation of international law, this presents threats to maritime security and to security and peace in the region as well," said Peter Stano, EU foreign policy spokesperson.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (19 December), Stano also said the attacks require an international response.
He also said the ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
