euobserver
November takeover of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship by Houthi fighters (Photo: Houthis)

Houthi attacks on cargo ships risk regional conflict, says EU

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis risks destabilising the region, says the European Union.

"This is an unacceptable violation of international law, this presents threats to maritime security and to security and peace in the region as well," said Peter Stano, EU foreign policy spokesperson.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (19 December), Stano also said the attacks require an international response.

He also said the ...

November takeover of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship by Houthi fighters (Photo: Houthis)

EU & the World

