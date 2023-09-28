Poland's culture of fear after three years of abortion 'ban'

Earlier this year, a Polish woman called Joanna ordered abortion pills online to terminate her pregnancy.
She took the pills but was not feeling good afterwards, so she decided to check with a doctor.
In the hospital, instead of an examination, she faced an interrogation from the police. She was asked to undress, do squats and cough, she told Polish media Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.