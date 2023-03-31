Aid agencies clam up in Congo sex-for-work scandal

Major aid agencies will not disclose information sent to the European Commission as part of a probe into sexual exploitation of women in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
They say it could harm their reputations and make it more difficult to raise funding. The European Commission has 25 documents, including emails, in its possession that contains "information about potential crimes".
Those documents provide insights into reported abuse carried out by numerous aid agency ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
