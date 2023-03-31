Ad
euobserver
Aid agencies operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo fighting Ebola during the 2018-2020 outbreak have been accused of sex abuse (Photo: worldbank.org)

Exclusive

Aid agencies clam up in Congo sex-for-work scandal

EU & the World
Migration
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Major aid agencies will not disclose information sent to the European Commission as part of a probe into sexual exploitation of women in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

They say it could harm their reputations and make it more difficult to raise funding. The European Commission has 25 documents, including emails, in its possession that contains "information about potential crimes".

Those documents provide insights into reported abuse carried out by numerous aid agency ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationHealth & SocietyExclusive

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Oxfam in 'culture change' after sex scandal, says chief
EU has 26 documents on alleged NGO sex abuse in DRC
Aid agencies operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo fighting Ebola during the 2018-2020 outbreak have been accused of sex abuse (Photo: worldbank.org)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationHealth & SocietyExclusive

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections