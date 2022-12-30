Will a green industrial arms race with the US spur EU's energy transition?

In August, after being held up by one coal industry-beholden senator for months, the US launched its Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The IRA is a massive package which contains $369bn in subsidies and tax breaks for renewables and electric vehicles. One of the key objectives is to counter Chinese dominance in clean energy and critical resources.

China controls some 75 per cent of global battery cell production; 85 percent of all solar photovoltaic cells, and seven of the top ten ...