Poland and allies seek EU curbs on Russian grain

The EU has a "moral obligation" to curb Russian grain imports, including of possibly stolen Ukrainian grain, five EU countries have said.
"We call upon the European Commission to draft legislation that would limit the import of grain from Russia and Belarus to the EU," said the agriculture ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Baltic states in a letter to the EU executive on Wednesday (20 March).
The EU imported 1.53m tonnes of Russian grain last year, yielding €437.5...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
