'The purpose of the proposal is to re-establish a credible EU perspective for the Western Balkans', enlargement commissioner Olivér Várhelyi said (Photo: European Commission)

EU member states could get bigger role in enlargement

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU member states could have a more hands-on role in the enlargement process, after the EU Commission on Wednesday (5 February) proposed tweaks to the accession process to mollify France's rejection to opening new talks.

While conditions to become a member of the EU will not change, the commission's proposals would give bigger emphasis on policing rule-of-law reforms in accession...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

