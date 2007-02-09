Portugal votes on leaving EU anti-abortion camp

Portugal is divided ahead of a Sunday referendum on a law legalising abortion which would shift the country from a circle of strictly anti-abortion EU member states, such as Ireland and Poland, towards the European mainstream position on the controversial issue.

Supporters of the law are heading the polls before the vote on 11 February but the referendum could still fail to attract the 50 percent of voters needed for it to be binding, similar to a previous vote on the issue in 1998 when...