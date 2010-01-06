EU staff pay dispute ends up in court

The European Commission Wednesday (6 January) said it would take member states to court for blocking a standard pay rise due to EU civil servants.

Gathering for a first meeting of the new year, EU commissioners waved through a decision to take the matter to the European Court of Justice.

"The commission has confirmed its decision to take action before the court to ask for the annulment of the council decision," said a spokeswoman. She added that the commission has asked for a quic...