Tories continue to mellow on EU policy

UK foreign minister William Hague has pledged support for the EU's diplomatic service and economic growth agenda in a surprisingly mild policy statement.
"It is true that we in the Conservative Party were not persuaded of the case for the new EU External Action Service as a service, but its existence is now a fact ...Britain's Conservative government will work closely with the high representative, whom we wish well," he wrote on Tuesday (18 May)
