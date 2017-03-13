Ad
Witold Waszczykowski in Poland's parliament.

Poland vows anti-EU campaign after Tusk fiasco

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Poland has vowed to obstruct EU work in retaliation for the re-election of Donald Tusk as president of the Council at last week's summit.

“We need to drastically reduce the level of trust towards the EU," Polish foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski told Superexpress, a Polish tabloid, in an interview out on Saturday (11 March).

When asked what measures he planned to take, he said: “For instance, blocking different [EU] initiatives, in order to play a very tough game”.

“...

