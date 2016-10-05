Ad
Brexit talks due to start next March (Photo: Jaypeg)

British ministers take aim at EU migrants

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

UK ministers spoke of hiring “British citizens first” and of deporting “EU criminals” on the third day of a Tory party conference in Birmingham on Tuesday (4 October).

Amber Rudd, the home secretary, said she would get immigration down to just tens of thousands of people a year because that was the “clear message” of what British people wanted from the Brexit referendum.

She said she would “ensure people coming here are filling gaps in the labour market, not taking jobs British p...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Brexit talks due to start next March (Photo: Jaypeg)

