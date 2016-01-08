Ad
euobserver
Merkel: "What happened at New Year is completely unacceptable" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Merkel: Sexual assaults raise 'serious questions'

Rule of Law
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The German chancellor said "the fundamentals of cultural co-existence" must be discussed, as more cases of assault by alleged migrants are reported in Cologne and other European cities.

German chancellor Angela Merkel said the mass sexual harassment of women in Cologne on New Year's eve raised "some serious questions" about "cultural co-existence in Germany", while it appears that women were similarly assaulted in other European cities.

Finnish police said that "widespread sexual ...

Rule of Law

Merkel: "What happened at New Year is completely unacceptable" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Rule of Law
