Juncker overrules own commissioners on roaming

[UPDATED on Friday at 12.25] European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has ordered his civil servants to withdraw a heavily-criticised draft proposal setting out rules on cross-border use of telecommunications services, mere days after his commissioners defended it.

"The commission services have, on the instruction of president Juncker, withdrawn the draft and are working on a new version," one can read on