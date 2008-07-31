EU hails Turkish court decision not to ban ruling party

The EU has welcomed a decision by Turkey's Constitutional Court on Wednesday (30 July) not to ban the country's ruling party, the AKP, while urging Ankara to now speed up needed reforms.

"Despite everything, this is a good day for Turkey and for Europe," EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn told the Reuters news agency.

"There is a vast majority among the Turkish people who are in favour of European values. I'm sure this played a role," he added.

Cristina Gallach, spokesper...