Barroso reminds Ireland of EU treaty 'commitment'

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has called upon Ireland - so far the only country holding a referendum on the new EU treaty – to "show its European commitment" and ratify the document.

Talking to journalists in Strasbourg on Tuesday (11 December), the commission president said he expects Dublin not to cause trouble in the ratification of the Lisbon Treaty across the EU.

The treaty, which is to be signed by 27 EU leaders in Lisbon today (13 December), is expected to ...