Ad
euobserver
US and EU representatives held two unsuccessful rounds of talks with Bosnian leaders. (Photo: Irena Busic / Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs)

EU and US fail to break Bosnia deadlock

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A joint EU-US mediation effort aimed at ending years of political deadlock in Bosnia-Herzegovina ended on Wednesday (21 October) with no agreement on giving the central government a stronger role over the semi-independent Serbian and Muslim-Croat entities.

The talks were spearheaded by Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt, who used to be the first international high representative in Bosnia after the 1992-1995 war and is now chairing the EU presidency.

Together with the US deputy ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
US and EU representatives held two unsuccessful rounds of talks with Bosnian leaders. (Photo: Irena Busic / Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections