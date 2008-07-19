Ad
"I will see whether the conditions are right to continue. And whether the Europeans want me" (Photo: EUobserver)

Barroso admits he wants to be EU commission president for a second time

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has for the first time publicly admitted he wants a second term as head of the EU executive.

In an interview with Dutch daily NRC Handelsblad on Saturday (19 July), he said he feels "honoured and privileged" to serve as commission president.

"If today I had to decide about a second term, my answer would be 'yes'. Provided of course that I have the support of member states and the European Parliament. I have not said that before",...

